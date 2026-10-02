Minister for health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, confirms GibLink London speakers following success of Manchester event

SUR in English 02/10/2026 Actualizado a las 16:07h.

Minister for health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, has welcomed the success of GibLink Manchester, held on Wednesday 30 September at The Dome, ABC Building rooftop. The event marked the first in the GibLink series held in the United Kingdom, bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, professionals and business press from across Manchester and the North West.

The event follows Arias-Vasquez's attendance at the Labour Party Conference, where she met with the Prime Minister to update him on the government's drive to strengthen connections with Manchester and the wider region.

The government has also confirmed the agenda for GibLink London, the flagship event taking place on Tuesday 20 October from 5.30pm to 9pm at the OXO Tower.

The evening will open with a conversation between Molly McElwee, sports writer at The Times, and Simon Gillett, founder and group chief executive of Balaena, discussing the development of a global maritime group from Gibraltar. This will be followed by Albert Isola, senior partner at Isolas, in conversation with Louis Montegriffo, managing director of BMI Group, on investing in Gibraltar's property sector.

Following a break, Arias-Vasquez will deliver the evening's keynote speech. Chief minister Fabian Picardo will then join former Chief minister Peter Caruana of Peter Caruana & Co to discuss Gibraltar's future direction. The panel will be moderated by former media director Clive Golt.

Looking ahead to the London event, Arias-Vasquez noted that the Manchester gathering demonstrated a genuine appetite to learn more about Gibraltar's business landscape, adding that she looks forward to expanding those connections further in the capital.

Attendance for GibLink London is available via event sponsors or by registering interest directly through the official website www.giblink.gi