Minister Cortes attends Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Tangier

SUR in English 10/11/2026 Actualizado a las 09:22h.

The minister for the environment, and with responsibility for relations with Morocco, Professor John Cortes, represented HM Government of Gibraltar at the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony held at St Andrew’s Church in Tangier on Sunday 8 November.

The solemn service was officiated by the Reverend Dr David Jacks and attended by diplomatic and military representatives, members of the British community and invited guests.

Wreaths were laid by minister Cortes, British Ambassador to Morocco Alex Pinfield, Australian Ambassador Damien Donavan, Canadian Ambassador Karl Gagné and representatives from both the Royal Navy’s HMS Cutlass and the Gibraltar Defence Police.

Following the church service, attendees gathered in the church grounds for the laying of wreaths at the graves of fallen servicemen, including those from Gibraltar who are buried at the site.

During his visit to Tangier, Minister Cortes met members of the local British community and held discussions with Ambassador Pinfield regarding Gibraltar-Morocco relations and issues affecting Gibraltar’s Moroccan community.

Gibraltar and Morocco share a longstanding relationship grounded in historical, cultural and personal links. Over many decades, the Moroccan community has contributed to Gibraltar’s social and economic development, building strong ties of friendship between both places.

"Remembrance Sunday is an important opportunity to honour those who gave their lives in service and to reflect on the sacrifices made by generations before us," minister Cortes said. "It is particularly moving to do so here in Tangier, where servicemen from Gibraltar are among those laid to rest.

"Gibraltar and Morocco share a very special relationship, rooted in history and strengthened by the close ties between our people. Morocco and its people have been an important part of Gibraltar's story for generations, and we greatly value the friendship and cooperation that exist between us.

"It was a privilege to represent Gibraltar at this ceremony and to have the opportunity to strengthen those links further through my discussions with Ambassador Pinfield and members of the community."