John Mackintosh: a philanthropist with a strong sense of civic duty

Tony Bryant Friday, 27 March 2026, 11:36 | Updated 12:11h. Share

John Mackintosh (1865–1940) was a Gibraltarian philanthropist who built his wealth by supplying coal to the British Navy. A member of Holy Trinity Cathedral, he was known for his strong sense of civic duty, supporting a wide range of causes, with a particular focus on improving life in Gibraltar. He was especially committed to helping the elderly, the sick and the poor, and left much of his fortune to charitable organisations which provide residential care for older residents.

Mackintosh drew up a will in 1938 that established a public trust to advance education on the Rock. He was passionate about strengthening ties between Gibraltar and the UK, and structured his educational provisions to reinforce these connections. In addition to supporting the cultural and educational development of young Gibraltarians, he also funded the construction of an extra wing for the former Colonial Hospital, further contributing to public welfare.

Honours and memorials include the John Mackintosh cultural centre, which opened in 1964, and a bust and a commemorative plaque displayed on the façade of the House of Assembly, now known as the Gibraltar Parliament. In recognition of his philanthropic contributions, he was also posthumously awarded the Gibraltar Medallion of Honour by Parliament.

“Everyone in Gibraltar knows the name of John Mackintosh, not just because of the places named after him, but because he gave so much to the local community,” Reverend Tarrant said.