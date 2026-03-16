Gibraltar's Europa Foreshore designated as protected archaeological site

SUR in English Monday, 16 March 2026, 10:05 Share

Gibraltar's Minister for Heritage, Professor John Cortes, has designated the Europa Foreshore as a protected archaeological site under the Heritage and Antiquities Act 2018.

The protected zone covers the coastal area between Bleak Beach and Dead Man's Beach, wrapping around Europa Point, with residential properties excluded.

The site holds exceptional archaeological significance, with finds including Neolithic remains (~5,400 BCE) of a female with Anatolian ancestry suggesting use as a burial site, Mousterian stone flakes from Neanderthal activity (~90,000–100,000 years ago), and 20th Century military installations linked to Gibraltar's coastal defence network. Large portions of the foreshore remain unexcavated, suggesting further discoveries are possible.

Professor Cortes said: "The Europa Foreshore is one of Gibraltar's most remarkable heritage landscapes. Within a relatively small stretch of coastline we have evidence of human activity ranging from Neanderthal occupation tens of thousands of years ago, through prehistoric burial practices, and into Gibraltar's more recent military history."

He added that by formalising the designation, the government is "ensuring that this unique archaeological and natural heritage is protected for future generations while also allowing people to appreciate and learn about the deep history of this extraordinary place."

The designation followed consultation with the Heritage and Antiquities Advisory Council, the Gibraltar Heritage Trust, the Gibraltar National Museum, and the Nature Conservancy Council.