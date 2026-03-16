Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
History

Gibraltar's Europa Foreshore designated as protected archaeological site

Gibraltar's southernmost coastline is recognised for its exceptional archaeological and historical significance

SUR in English

Monday, 16 March 2026, 10:05

Gibraltar's Minister for Heritage, Professor John Cortes, has designated the Europa Foreshore as a protected archaeological site under the Heritage and Antiquities Act 2018.

The protected zone covers the coastal area between Bleak Beach and Dead Man's Beach, wrapping around Europa Point, with residential properties excluded.

The site holds exceptional archaeological significance, with finds including Neolithic remains (~5,400 BCE) of a female with Anatolian ancestry suggesting use as a burial site, Mousterian stone flakes from Neanderthal activity (~90,000–100,000 years ago), and 20th Century military installations linked to Gibraltar's coastal defence network. Large portions of the foreshore remain unexcavated, suggesting further discoveries are possible.

Professor Cortes said: "The Europa Foreshore is one of Gibraltar's most remarkable heritage landscapes. Within a relatively small stretch of coastline we have evidence of human activity ranging from Neanderthal occupation tens of thousands of years ago, through prehistoric burial practices, and into Gibraltar's more recent military history."

He added that by formalising the designation, the government is "ensuring that this unique archaeological and natural heritage is protected for future generations while also allowing people to appreciate and learn about the deep history of this extraordinary place."

The designation followed consultation with the Heritage and Antiquities Advisory Council, the Gibraltar Heritage Trust, the Gibraltar National Museum, and the Nature Conservancy Council.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol turns green to celebrate the Apostle of Ireland next Tuesday
  2. 2 Mijas begins work to ensure the coastline is in perfect condition for Easter
  3. 3 Marbella crime: drunk and high man steals minibus and crashes into toll barrier
  4. 4 New pet ownership regulations and dog leash laws in Almuñécar: a guide to fines and compliance
  5. 5 Zara-owner Inditex made over 6bn in 2025
  6. 6 Spain rules out joining any Strait of Hormuz operation for now
  7. 7 Andrés Segovia: The classical guitar on the global stage
  8. 8 Fuengirola steps up its fight against gender-based violence
  9. 9 Vincent Kipkorir wins Malaga Half Marathon as race grows to 12,000 runners

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Gibraltar's Europa Foreshore designated as protected archaeological site

Gibraltar&#039;s Europa Foreshore designated as protected archaeological site