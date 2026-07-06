Gibraltar-Morocco ferry service to end amid new frontier arrangements

SUR in English 06/07/2026 a las 09:28h.

The long-standing ferry service connecting Gibraltar and Morocco is to come to an end as a direct consequence of new frontier arrangements preparing to take effect at the Gibraltar-Spain border. Operated by DFDS, formerly known as FRS, the maritime link has served for many years as a vital practical connection across the Strait. HM Government of Gibraltar acknowledged that the closure marks the conclusion of an important chapter in the territory’s historical relationship with Morocco.

For decades, the crossing allowed members of Gibraltar’s Moroccan community to maintain essential family, cultural, religious and economic ties. Beyond its practical use, officials noted the service stood as a powerful symbol of enduring friendship and deep human connection between the two nations.

The minister with responsibility for developing relations with Morocco, John Cortes, highlighted that the ferry was far more than just a means of travel for local residents. He stated that it was a familiar part of daily life that carried workers, families, traditions and culture across the water. While noting that services must change with the times, minister Cortes emphasised that the mutual respect, warmth and affection grown over generations remain as strong as ever.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo expressed his heartfelt thanks on behalf of the government and the people of Gibraltar to everyone who operated, supported and used the route over the years. He noted that the loss of the service would be felt most acutely by the local Moroccan community, who continue to make an enormous contribution to Gibraltar's economy, culture and daily life.

Coinciding with these changes, the Ministry for the Development of Relations with the Kingdom of Morocco has issued an important travel notice for local residents planning to host Moroccan relatives this summer. Following the implementation of the UK-EU Treaty provisions regarding Gibraltar, Moroccan citizens travelling to the Rock via Spain must now secure a Schengen visa before starting their journey.

Families intending to visit are strongly urged to begin the visa application process as early as possible because appointment availability and processing times fluctuate significantly during the peak summer season. A technical guidance note outlining the standard procedures and documentation required has been made available, though officials remind applicants that the final decision rests entirely with the relevant consular authorities.

Mr Picardo reassured the public that whilst this specific maritime route is concluding, the fundamental bonds of friendship between the peoples of Gibraltar and Morocco remain entirely unshaken. The government has pledged to continue supporting the Moroccan community and safeguarding these historic international ties moving forward, advising anyone with queries regarding the new travel requirements to contact the dedicated Morocco Desk: The long-standing ferry service connecting Gibraltar and Morocco is to come to an end as a direct consequence of new frontier arrangements preparing to take effect at the Gibraltar-Spain border. Operated by DFDS, formerly known as FRS, the maritime link has served for many years as a vital practical connection across the Strait. HM Government of Gibraltar acknowledged that the closure marks the conclusion of an important chapter in the territory’s historical relationship with Morocco.

For decades, the crossing allowed members of Gibraltar’s Moroccan community to maintain essential family, cultural, religious and economic ties. Beyond its practical use, officials noted the service stood as a powerful symbol of enduring friendship and deep human connection between the two nations.

The Minister with responsibility for developing relations with Morocco, John Cortes, highlighted that the ferry was far more than just a means of travel for local residents. He stated that it was a familiar part of daily life that carried workers, families, traditions and culture across the water. While noting that services must change with the times, Mr Cortes emphasised that the mutual respect, warmth and affection grown over generations remain as strong as ever.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo expressed his heartfelt thanks on behalf of the government and the people of Gibraltar to everyone who operated, supported and used the route over the years. He noted that the loss of the service would be felt most acutely by the local Moroccan community, who continue to make an enormous contribution to Gibraltar's economy, culture and daily life.

Coinciding with these changes, the Ministry for the Development of Relations with the Kingdom of Morocco has issued an important travel notice for local residents planning to host Moroccan relatives this summer. Following the implementation of the UK-EU Treaty provisions regarding Gibraltar, Moroccan citizens travelling to the Rock via Spain must now secure a Schengen visa before starting their journey.

Families intending to visit are strongly urged to begin the visa application process as early as possible because appointment availability and processing times fluctuate significantly during the peak summer season. A technical guidance note outlining the standard procedures and documentation required has been made available, though officials remind applicants that the final decision rests entirely with the relevant consular authorities.

Mr Picardo reassured the public that whilst this specific maritime route is concluding, the fundamental bonds of friendship between the peoples of Gibraltar and Morocco remain entirely unshaken. The government has pledged to continue supporting the Moroccan community and safeguarding these historic international ties moving forward, advising anyone with queries regarding the new travel requirements to contact: morocco.desk@gibraltar.gov.gi