Gibraltar woman charged with child cruelty

SUR in English 25/08/2026 a las 09:36h.

A 30-year-old local woman appeared before the Magistrates' Court on Friday, 21 August, charged with child cruelty, assault and drug possession. Her identity is being withheld by authorities to safeguard the young victim in this case.

Response Team officers originally arrested the woman last Wednesday, 19 August, following reports from concerned neighbours. Detectives from the Royal Gibraltar Police Safeguarding Team subsequently took over the investigation, exercising powers under the Children’s Act 2009 to protect the child. A search warrant executed at her residence also led to the discovery and seizure of a small amount of suspected cannabis resin.

The woman was charged with one count of Cruelty to Young Persons, one count of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm and one count of Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug.

The RGP encourages anyone who has been a victim of abuse, regardless of how long ago it occurred, not to suffer in silence. Incidents can be reported by calling 200 72500, dialing 999 in an emergency, or visiting the dedicated online portal at www.police.gi/report-online.