Gibraltar Parliament unveils AI tool to open up 55 years of parliamentary records

SUR in English Wednesday, 25 March 2026, 17:47 Share

The Gibraltar Parliament has launched an AI-powered search tool giving the public instant access to the territory's entire Hansard archive, stretching back to 1969.

The new digital tool, now live on the official Gibraltar Parliament website, allows users to search more than five decades of parliamentary debate, along with Speakers' Rulings and Standing Orders, procedural records that previously required time-consuming manual research to locate.

Designed as a read-only analytical assistant, the tool can retrieve relevant sections from thousands of historical documents, extract specific dates, figures and verbatim quotations, and generate neutral summaries of past debates to help users find information more quickly.

Importantly, the system operates under strict parameters to ensure the integrity of the official record. It is programmed solely to analyse existing content and has no capacity to generate original material, draft speeches or produce any form of new written content.

The Parliament said the initiative is aimed at making Gibraltar's democratic history more accessible to the general public, academic researchers and Members of Parliament alike.

The tool is available now at www.parliament.gi