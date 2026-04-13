Gibraltar launches electric shuttle for Upper Rock access

SUR in English Monday, 13 April 2026, 14:40 Share

The ministry of transport and the ministry of tourism have announced the upcoming launch of a new electric shuttle service designed specifically for visitors to the Upper Rock Nature Reserve. Scheduled to begin operations in the coming weeks, this initiative provides a sustainable and accessible transport alternative while the local cable car remains out of service.

The shuttle service will be managed through a collaborative partnership between the Gibraltar Bus Company and the Gibraltar Taxi Association. The fleet consists of two fully electric buses, each equipped with a wheelchair ramp to ensure accessibility for all visitors. These environmentally friendly vehicles have a capacity of 15 to 20 passengers per trip.

The route is set to run from Market Place directly to Queens Balcony. To utilise the service, passengers must purchase a Nature Reserve ticket, allowing them to explore the Upper Rock’s various historical and natural sites on foot after their arrival. This new service ensures that the reserve remains reachable and enjoyable for tourists despite ongoing maintenance to the traditional cable car route.