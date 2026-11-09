Gibraltar to host three-night festive music series at Ince’s Hall

SUR in English 09/11/2026 Actualizado a las 09:49h.

The Musicians Association of Gibraltar (MAG) has partnered with the Ministry of Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism to deliver a three-part programme of Christmas concerts at Ince’s Hall.

Running from late November into early December, the line-up forms part of MAG’s ongoing effort to support local performers, promote live music and deliver rich cultural events to the community. The series is being staged in addition to the Ministry's upcoming Golden Week 2026 initiative, which aims to foster connections among older residents.

The festivities kick off on Monday 30 November with The Paul Riley Big Band, who will bring an energetic mix of big band standards and seasonal favourites to the stage. On Tuesday 1 December, the Gibraltar Jazz Collective will present A Very Jazzy Christmas, combining smooth jazz classics with much-loved festive numbers. The mini-season concludes on Wednesday 2 December with a traditional Andalusian Zambomba, filling the venue with lively rhythms, popular Villancicos and authentic Spanish Christmas cheer.

General admission tickets are priced at £8 and can be purchased online via www.buytickets.gi. To ensure accessibility for senior members of the community, a 50 per cent discount is available to anyone aged 60 and over, with £4 tickets available to buy in person at BookGem, located at 327 Main Street.