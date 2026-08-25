Gibraltar to host international premiere of The Last Traces of the Neanderthal

SUR in English 25/08/2026 a las 09:48h.

The Gibraltar National Museum will be hosting the international premiere of The Last Traces of The Neanderthal on Wednesday 2 September at 6.30pm. Organised in collaboration with Gibraltar Cultural Services, this special red-carpet event will bring together scientists, cultural representatives and invited guests to celebrate the launch of a documentary offering a fresh perspective on Neanderthal life in southern Europe. The film explores how the coastal environments of southern Iberia, including Gibraltar, played a crucial role in Neanderthal survival while challenging long-held assumptions about their way of life.

Featuring research and discoveries from the Rock, primarily from the Gorham’s Cave Complex UNESCO World Heritage Site, the documentary highlights Gibraltar's ongoing contribution to our understanding of human evolution. Striking visual reconstructions and interviews with members of the Gibraltar research team bring this fascinating story to life.

Minister for heritage, John Cortes, noted that following its successful Spanish premiere earlier this year, Gibraltar was selected for the international launch, reinforcing the Rock's status as one of the world's most significant Neanderthal research sites. He added that apart from its scientific excellence, the work has raised Gibraltar’s profile in the academic world and among people interested in the human story globally, making it particularly significant that the film is launched on the Rock during such a monumental year.

Free tickets for the premiere are available at www.eventbrite.com. For further information, members of the public can contact the GCS Cultural Development Unit on +350 20041839 or email development@culture.gov.gi.