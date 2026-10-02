Gibraltar Health Authority launches phased seasonal flu vaccination campaign

SUR in English 02/10/2026 Actualizado a las 13:26h.

The Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) will launch its annual seasonal flu vaccination campaign on Monday 5 October 2026. This year's programme will be rolled out in two phases following UK-wide manufacturing issues affecting vaccine deliveries, a situation the authority confirmed is outside its control.

The GHA will begin vaccinations using its current limited stock while awaiting further shipments, with all remaining supplies expected to arrive in the territory by the end of November. Officials confirmed the two-tier strategy ensures quality control standards are maintained while ensuring high-risk groups receive immediate protection without delaying the start of the roll-out.

Phase 1 will focus on individuals aged 60 and over, severely immunocompromised patients, Elderly Residential Services (ERS) residents and long-stay hospital patients. Appointments for those aged 60 and above can be booked from Monday 5 October by calling the dedicated line on 200 66966, which will operate Monday to Friday between 9am and 3pm.

Severely immunocompromised patients will be contacted directly by phone. However, anyone in this category who has not received a call by Friday 16 October is advised to contact the vaccination service directly. GHA personnel will administer vaccines to long-stay patients and ERS residents on site.

To improve accessibility, the GHA Mobile Health Unit will offer walk-in vaccinations for over-60s between 9am and 1pm, Tuesday to Thursday. The unit will be stationed outside No. 6 Convent Place from 6 to 8 October, before moving to Casemates Square for the remainder of the month, operating from 13 to 15 October, 20 to 22 October and 27 to 29 October. Any schedule alterations will be published on GHA social media pages.

Phase 1 is expected to run for roughly six weeks, though the timeline may be condensed if remaining shipments arrive earlier than anticipated. Phase 2 will subsequently expand eligibility to individuals aged 50 and over, pregnant women, health and social care staff, people with chronic conditions, their close contacts and residents of long-stay care settings.

The GHA confirmed that the children's school-based intranasal flu vaccination programme remains unaffected by the supply delay and will proceed as planned. Parents will receive further details through standard school channels. Children who miss their scheduled school session will be able to receive their vaccine during Phase 2 by booking through the Children's Health Centre on 200 03351.

All seasonal flu vaccinations at the Primary Care Centre will operate strictly by appointment.