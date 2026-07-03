Gibraltar environmental department pauses bluefin tuna season until August

SUR in English 03/07/2026 a las 09:58h.

The Department of the Environment brought in a temporary closure of the bluefin tuna Open Season on Thursday 2nd July 2026.

The season is scheduled to reopen on 6 August 2026.

Anglers are strictly reminded that catching or landing Bluefin tuna is prohibited during this closure. Officials from the Environmental Protection and Research Unit (EPRU) will be patrolling local waters and marinas to enforce the temporary ban.