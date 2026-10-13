Gibraltar Day in London 2026 to convene leading financial services professionals

SUR in English 13/10/2026 Actualizado a las 08:47h.

The minister for financial services, Nigel Feetham, alongside the team at the Gibraltar Finance Centre, will host a series of flagship industry events for Gibraltar Day in London from Monday 19 to Wednesday 21 October.

Taking place in London, this year’s three-day showcase will feature four sector-focused sessions covering Funds, Insurance, Private Clients, and New Technologies. The gathering aims to bring together key stakeholders, market leaders and long-standing partners to drive informed discussion, foster cross-border collaboration and explore strategic investment opportunities within the jurisdiction.

Highlighting the importance of the upcoming delegation, minister Feetham emphasised the strong international ties underpinning the event:

"I am delighted to be hosting these events again this year and look forward to welcoming long-standing business partners and friends of Gibraltar, alongside those we have come to know through our international outreach programme.

"Their participation and support on this important occasion reflect the strength of Gibraltar’s international relationships and confidence in what our jurisdiction has to offer. I look forward to a substantive programme of discussion and engagement, strengthening these connections and exploring opportunities for investment, business and collaboration."

The annual Gibraltar Day in London remains a central fixture in the territory’s financial services calendar, reinforcing its position as a key international hub for financial innovation and professional services.