Gibraltar cracks down on Spanish taxis crossing border

SUR in English 21/07/2026 a las 14:16h.

A press release from the Government of Gibraltar has clarified the position of Spanish taxis entering Gibraltar.

Transport inspectors will be stationed at the border to monitor for and prevent Spanish taxis entering the overseas territory, reminding operators that the laws governing the taxi service remain unchanged.

Inspectors will report any breaches and issue the appropriate fines. They will also work with other law enforcement agencies to impound or remove vehicles from Gibraltar where necessary.

The Ministry has asked the public to report any incidents to law enforcement agencies, who will deal with such cases quickly and promptly.

Contact is being made with neighbouring jurisdictions to remind them that the rules governing cross-border transport have not changed.

The government said it fully supports Gibraltar taxi drivers and the service they provide to the community and visitors alike, and that drivers can count on its full support to protect them and their trade.