Gibraltar celebrated World Heritage Day as visitor experience transformation continues

SUR in English Monday, 20 April 2026, 12:14 Share

World Heritage Day having took place on Saturday, 18 April and the Ministry for Heritage took the opportunity to highlight the significant progress being made in the transformation of the Rock’s historic assets. Focus this year is on the northern sector of the Rock, including the Northern Defences, Moorish Castle and Willis’s Magazine-flagship projects set to redefine how Gibraltar’s rich past is experienced by residents and visitors alike.

The Northern Defences, long hidden beneath dense vegetation and largely inaccessible terrain, are now emerging as one of Gibraltar’s most important cultural and historical landscapes. Through extensive clearance, conservation and careful planning, this once-overlooked area is being reimagined as a fully connected heritage park, offering an immersive journey through the Rock’s layered military history.

At the heart of this transformation is a vision to create a cohesive visitor experience, linking key sites through accessible pathways and interpretive storytelling. Visitors will soon be able to explore Gibraltar’s history through a structured narrative spanning the Moorish, Spanish and British periods, bringing to life centuries of strategic importance, innovation and resilience.

The project includes the enhancement of key entry points such as Landport Tunnel, which serves as the primary gateway into the city for over one million visitors annually. Ongoing works are focused on improving both accessibility and presentation, ensuring that the first impression of Gibraltar reflects the quality and significance of its heritage.

Additional elements of the wider programme include the development of immersive experiences within the Moorish Castle complex, the first phase of which is close to completion, the introduction of interpretive routes along the historic lines and the adaptive reuse of significant structures such as the Grand Battery and Grand Battery House, which will serve both as heritage attractions and cultural event spaces.

The initiative also extends into the Upper Rock, where key sites are being enhanced to improve visitor flow, interpretation and overall experience, while maintaining a strong commitment to environmental standards. These include extended displays at the World War II Tunnels and the former City under Siege location, currently undergoing impressive restoration work, also soon to be completed.

Minister for Heritage, John Cortes, welcomed the progress made to date: “World Heritage Day is an opportunity for us to reflect on the extraordinary history that surrounds us, but also on our responsibility to protect and share it. This year we are focusing on the Northern Defences project, a shining example of how we can bring our heritage to life in a meaningful and sustainable way.”

“I would like to congratulate the dedicated teams working across these initiatives-from heritage specialists and researchers to engineers, environmental teams, and all those involved on the ground. Their commitment, expertise, and passion are ensuring that these remarkable sites are not only preserved, but properly understood and appreciated.”

“What we are creating is far more than a visitor attraction. It is a space where history, education, and community come together. The Northern Defences will allow people to experience Gibraltar’s story in a way that is engaging, accessible, and deeply authentic.”

The Northern Defences, Moorish Castle, World War II Tunnels and all the related projects form part of a broader strategy to position Gibraltar as a leading heritage destination, offering world-class, immersive experiences rooted in authenticity and scholarship.