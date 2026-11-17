SUR in English 17/11/2026 Actualizado a las 10:45h.

Gibraltar's Ministry of Equality has announced the return of Golden Week, a five-day programme of community events aimed at celebrating older residents and tackling social isolation.

Running from Monday, 7 December to Friday, 11 December, the second edition follows the success of last year's inaugural initiative and is designed to bring generations together across the Rock.

Ahead of the main programme, the ministry has teamed up with the Musicians Association of Gibraltar (MAG) to host three special Christmas concerts at Ince's Hall on Monday 30 November, Tuesday 1 December and Wednesday 2 December. Tickets cost £8 for general admission, with a discounted £4 rate for those aged 60 and over, available via buytickets.gi or from BookGem.

Golden Week itself will officially kick off on the morning of Monday, 7 December with an information session at the Piazza, where organisers will share full details of the schedule. Further information will be published on meect.gov.gi, alongside leaflet drops in residential areas.

Midweek highlights include a family bingo event at the Calpe Rowing Club on Wednesday, 9 December. Tickets go on sale from tomorrow, Wednesday 18 November, through BookGem or by calling the ministry on 200 42509. Ministry staff will also visit residential areas for older people to sell tickets in person.

The celebrations will wrap up on Friday, 11 December with the popular Golden Breakfast, open to anyone aged 60 and over. Guests will be treated to live music and complimentary churros, tea and coffee provided by Kings Diner.