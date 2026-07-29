Geraldine Finlayson elected Fellow of the Society of Antiquaries of London

SUR in English 29/07/2026 a las 13:05h.

Prof Geraldine Finlayson has been elected a Fellow of the Society of Antiquaries of London, one of the highest honours in the fields of archaeology, heritage and material culture. Fellows are elected by their peers in recognition of significant and sustained contributions to the study, preservation and understanding of the human past.

Based in the heart of London, the Society is the centre of antiquarian learning, discovery and community. As a royal learned society, its Fellows have been inspiring scholarship, debate and research for more than 300 years.

The Society's original aim, to protect and record the past, has grown into what is now known as the heritage sector, and its membership also includes archivists, curators, conservators and many other professionals dedicated to caring for our shared history.

Fellowship is awarded to individuals who have made distinguished contributions to archaeology and heritage.

The Gibraltar National Museum welcomed the recognition from one of the world's oldest and most prestigious learned societies, founded in 1707 and granted its royal charter in 1751, dedicated to the study and conservation of the past. The honour places Gibraltar's heritage work further on the international stage and highlights the importance of the research carried out locally over many years.

Minister for Heritage John Cortes welcomed the appointment and said: "I am really pleased and proud about this appointment. Geraldine's election recognises her long-standing work on Gibraltar's prehistoric and historic landscapes, her leadership in the Gorham's Cave Complex World Heritage Site, her extensive record of research and publication, and her wider contributions to Gibraltar's cultural and archaeological heritage. And I am certain there's a great deal more to come from Geraldine and the team at the Gibraltar National Museum."