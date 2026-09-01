Dame Prue Leith to headline Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival

SUR in English 01/09/2026 a las 11:06h.

Former Great British Bake Off judge Dame Prue Leith has been announced as the headline act for the 2026 Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival.

The announcement was made by Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) on behalf of the Ministries of Culture and Tourism.

The renowned broadcaster, restaurateur, chef and author joined Channel 4’s Bake Off for nine seasons after eleven years as a judge on the BBC’s Great British Menu. She retired from the show earlier this year.

Dame Prue will discuss her latest book, Being Old...And Learning To Love It!, which launched in March and quickly became a Sunday Times bestseller. The candid work explores the challenges and unexpected joys of getting older, reflecting on her eighties with her trademark wit and no-nonsense charm. Her wide-ranging bibliography also includes fiction and non-fiction hits such as The Angelotti Chronicles trilogy, Leith’s Cookery Bible and Life’s Too Short to Stuff a Mushroom.

She received a DBE in 2021 for services to food, broadcasting and charity.

The festival takes place from 9 to 15 November 2026. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Thursday 3 September online via Buytickets.gi and in person at the Gibraltar Garrison Library.