HM Customs seizes more than 240 kilograms of cocaine from commercial vessel in Gibraltar

SUR in English 03/08/2026 Actualizado a las 11:08h.

On 11 June HM Customs seized 242 kilograms of cocaine following a successful maritime enforcement operation. The detection consisted of individually wrapped slabs of suspected cocaine sealed into nine holdalls and concealed within the vessel's rudder trunk.

Acting on reports indicating that suspicious packages had been concealed onboard M/V Sea Fighter, officers from the HM Customs Marine Section, supported by HM Customs Land Enforcement Officers, conducted a thorough search of the vessel.

A comprehensive investigation was subsequently carried out, including interviews with the vessel's crew. However no evidence was identified linking any crew member to the concealment.

Following the completion of enquiries on board the vessel, the vessel was granted clearance to continue its voyage, whilst investigations into the origin of the cocaine, those responsible for its concealment and its intended destination continued through other investigative channels. The drugs have since been destroyed.

The Collector of Customs said: "This significant seizure reflects HM Customs' continued commitment to preventing the transit of illegal drugs through Gibraltar's waters and our ongoing efforts to assist in the combat against international organised crime."