Costa del Sol elegance contest comes to Gibraltar runway for first time

SUR in English 02/10/2026 Actualizado a las 14:03h.

Gibraltar International Airport will host a special runway display on Saturday 3 October 2026 as part of the Concurso de Elegancia Costa del Sol. Curated by CAVËN, the invitation-only event brings together international collectors and connoisseurs of exceptional automobiles as part of a wider festival running from 1 to 4 October across Marbella, Malaga and the Rock.

Around 70 rare, high-performance and vintage luxury cars will arrive in Gibraltar, evaluated across six categories by an international panel of designers and historians based on elegance, provenance, originality and performance. The lineup will feature hypercars, classic vehicles and motorsport models, alongside local Gibraltar-registered entries. Aircraft manufacturer Bombardier has also flown in a new private jet specifically for the tarmac showcase.

The privately funded gathering is expected to generate local economic activity across hospitality, transport and accommodation, while raising Gibraltar's international profile. Chief minister Fabian Picardo welcomed the initiative as a unique opportunity to attract high-value visitors, global brands and specialist media coverage to the territory.

Although access to the runway event remains restricted due to airport security and safety regulations, the public will be able to view the collection during a static display outside the terminal. Motorists and pedestrians can also watch the track-style drives from vantage points including Western Beach, the Winston Churchill Avenue barriers and Princess Caroline’s Battery.

Free shuttle services will operate during temporary runway closures to minimise local traffic disruption.