British sovereignty non-negotiable, Garcia tells Conservatives

SUR in English 06/10/2026 Actualizado a las 09:56h.

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, has thanked the Conservative Party for its longstanding support while reaffirming that Gibraltar’s British sovereignty remains entirely non-negotiable.

Addressing the annual Gibraltar Government Reception at the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham on Sunday evening, Dr Garcia highlighted the strategic importance of the Rock, the enduring nature of the Anglo-Gibraltarian relationship and the significance of the new UK-EU Treaty signed in July 2026.

Accompanied by the Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, Dr Garcia addressed an audience that included UK Shadow Minister for Europe Wendy Morton, alongside MPs, councillors and distinguished guests. He praised successive Conservative administrations for understanding that Gibraltar’s unique geographical position required a tailored approach during post-Brexit negotiations.

Turning to daily life on the Rock, Dr Garcia emphasised the practical reality of the border, noting that it forms the daily route for 15,000 workers, local residents, businesses and millions of annual visitors. He reassured attendees that while the new treaty provides stability and economic certainty, it leaves Gibraltar’s constitutional status untouched.

“This Treaty does not touch Gibraltar’s sovereignty,” he said. “It does not diminish our British institutions and way of life. Indeed, the actual text protects our position on sovereignty.”

Reaffirming the constitutional principle of self-determination, Dr Garcia recalled the historic referenda of 1967 and 2002, alongside former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s assertion that the wishes of the Gibraltarian people remain paramount.

“Our British identity is not negotiable,” he said. “It is the freely expressed choice of the people of Gibraltar.”

Dr Garcia also highlighted Gibraltar’s vital contribution to British and allied maritime security, pointing to its commanding position at the entrance to the Mediterranean and its strategic role as a home base for the Royal Navy during international conflicts and crises.

“The world is safer with Gibraltar in British hands,” he said. “And when the chips are down, Gibraltar stands with the UK.”

Concluding his address, Dr Garcia expressed his gratitude to the Conservative Party for decades of cross-party friendship, reiterating that the bond between Gibraltar and the United Kingdom remains unbreakable.