Two youths arrested for brutally beating homeless man in Seville town

The Guardia Civil have arrested two young men, 18 and 19, in the town of Mairena del Aljarafe (Seville) for allegedly brutally beating a homeless ... man in a local park.

Several local residents filmed the incident and criticised the young people's behaviour. The footage was subsequently shared on various social media platforms, enabling the police to launch an investigation.

The investigation established that the two young men had chased the victim until they managed to violently knock him to the ground. Once he was motionless, they kicked him repeatedly in the head and face until the victim lost consciousness.

When they realised they were being filmed, the suspects fled the scene and left the victim lying on the ground. After regaining consciousness, the man left the scene of his own accord. The emergency services subsequently located and treated him.

The police managed to identify and arrest the two young men. During the investigation, they discovered that both suspects had been "harassing and threatening" the victim for several days, taking advantage of his "particularly vulnerable" living situation.

According to the investigation, they even threw stones and oranges at him while he was sleeping at one point.

The suspects are charged with hate crimes, specifically aporophobia, and grievous bodily harm.

Review the latest crime and judicial news reports