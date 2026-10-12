Police identify Slovak parkour enthusiast who caused €12,000 worth of damage to Alhambra pillar

A young man who damaged an ancient pillar inside Granada’s Alhambra complex while practicing parkour has been identified by National Police as a Slovakian ... national who has since fled Spain.

Investigators used technical analysis of high-definition CCTV footage to establish the traceur's identity after he was caught on camera destroying a protected column at the World Heritage site on 28 August. Police have submitted their findings to the courts, awaiting a judicial arrest warrant or European letter rogatory to facilitate his extradition or arrest abroad.

Fifteen minutes of destruction off the tourist trail

The incident occurred when a group of five youths vaulted into the Mufti's House (Casa del Muftí) area - a restricted zone located opposite the Empress's Gate near the Palace of Charles V containing delicate, highly protected archaeological remains.

Security footage shows the group entering through the Gate of Justice (Puerta de la Justicia) at 4.09 pm and fleeing through the Puerta de Carros just 17 minutes later. During those 17 minutes, the group filmed themselves performing acrobatic vaults over historic structures until one jump dislodged and smashed the ancient pillar.

Alerted by horrified tourists, security guards reviewed camera feeds, observing the five individuals recording their stunts on mobile phones. The Alhambra and Generalife Trust immediately filed a criminal complaint with the National Police, submitting footage showing the exact moment of destruction.

Alhambra trust praises swift police action

Restoration experts at the Alhambra estimated the damage to the monument as being worth approximately €12,000.

Spokespersons for the Alhambra Trust praised the police's swift response and highlighted the site's upgraded surveillance network. "We are very pleased that this person has been identified; we hope we can face him and educate him, because there are severe legal consequences for such irresponsible actions," trust officials told SUR.

The trust added that the speed of the identification demonstrates the effectiveness of recent security investments: "We are harnessing state-of-the-art innovation to invest in technology, ensuring the site is an even safer environment than we have already demonstrated it to be."