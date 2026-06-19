Yearly mega plan to move almost 3.5 million travellers across Strait of Gibraltar under way

Drivers and families wait to board the ferry in Malaga Port last summer.

SUR 19/06/2026 a las 02:00h.

The operation to speed up the movement of millions of people travelling to and from North Africa for their summer holidays got under way on 15 June.

The large-scale scheme, which takes place every year, is expected to handle 3.48 million outward and return journeys and around 850,000 vehicle movements.

This year, apart from the huge volume of travellers making their way from European countries to cross to countries of origin in Africa, there is the added challenge of registering many of them under the EU's new EES digital border scheme.

Although the plan is known as 'operation crossing the strait' (Operación Paso del Estrecho), it actually covers nine Spanish ports of departure, extending as far north as Valencia and Alicante. However, by far the largest number of passengers - around 70% - usually cross from Algeciras, near Gibraltar, and nearby Tarifa, adding to traffic on the A-7 and AP-7 motorways along the Costa del Sol.

The Port of Malaga typically handles about 50,000 passengers during the period in which the special operation remains in place, until 15 September.

Last year, 183 social assistance interventions, 186 translation services and 53 medical assistance cases were recorded at the Port of Malaga alone, according to government figures