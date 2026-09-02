Andalucía tragedy: two women die after car plunges into the sea at Algeciras port

02/09/2026 a las 14:28h.

Two women died shortly after midnight on Wednesday, 2 August, after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into the sea at the Port of ... Algeciras.

The incident happened at 12.30am. The emergency services received a call reporting that a car with four occupants had fallen into the sea while attempting to board a ship at the port.

Two of the occupants managed to get out unaided but the two women remained trapped inside the car.

Upon arrival, the emergency services confirmed the death of a 71-year-old woman and a 43-year-old woman. Divers recovered their bodies.

The emergency services took the two men to hospital. One of them is in a critical condition.

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