Seville resident faces two years in prison for defrauding 82-year-old former neighbour of 42,000 euros

A Seville resident is facing two years in prison for allegedly stealing her 82-year-old former neighbour's bank card to withdraw 8,200 ... euros on 20 July 2023.

At the time of the incident, the two women were no longer neighbours, but they had remained friends. On that day, the suspect visited the elderly woman and, taking advantage of a moment when she was not paying attention, stole her bank card.

The defendant then returned to the property that very same day and stated that she had withdrawn cash on two occasions, in amounts of 1,200 and 800 euros respectively.

According to the private prosecution, these events require an analysis in conjunction with the financial relationship between the two parties, "during which the aggrieved party is alleged to have handed over various sums of money to the suspect on the understanding that they would be repaid, totalling approximately 42,000 euros".

In fact, according to the documentation provided, there is a signed acknowledgement of debt between the two parties.

Criminal lawyer José Antonio Sires has highlighted the victim's particular vulnerability due to her advanced age and the prior relationship of trust that existed between the two women.

"We are dealing with particularly serious allegations, given that the victim is an 82-year-old woman who had placed her trust in someone close to her. It was precisely this relationship of trust that allegedly facilitated access to her bank card details and the subsequent withdrawal of funds without her consent," the lawyer states in a press release sent to the media.

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