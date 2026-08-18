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Gender based violence

Seville province security guard arrested for stabbing her partner to death

The crime took place at a farmhouse in the town of Estepa

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A Spanish Guardia Civil officer.

C. P. S.

Sevilla

The Guardia Civil have arrested a 33-year-old woman on suspicion of stabbing her partner, 36, to death at a farmhouse in the municipality ... of Estepa, Seville province.

According to initial reports, the victim and the suspect, both originally from Colombia, worked as security guards at the farmhouse. In her statement to the Guardia Civil, the woman claimed she had acted in self-defence following an earlier assault by her partner.

She is due to appear in court this Wednesday. The police are carrying out forensic tests and analysing the knife the suspect allegedly used to commit the crime.

Estepa town hall issued an official statement and called for a minute's silence in memory of the deceased outside the town hall at 6pm on Thursday.

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Seville province security guard arrested for stabbing her partner to death

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Seville province security guard arrested for stabbing her partner to death