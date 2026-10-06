Andalucía launches website to find buyers for empty homes in the region's villages

Andalusian regional minister for artificial intelligence, digital development and public administration José Antonio Nieto visited Granada on Monday to outline the current situation regarding depopulation ... in the province, particularly in small towns.

Nieto announced a new website (vivemasandalucia.es) through which the regional government seeks to promote empty properties in Andalusian villages.

He said that, while rent prices are exorbitant in Malaga, Granada and Madrid, there is at least a market. The same cannot be said about the small villages of Granada.

The website takes various factors into account to help new residents or digital nomads find a home. Users can filter by population, choosing from villages with fewer than 500 residents up to those with 5,000.

They can select the distance from the provincial capital (between ten and 100 kilometres), available services, such as health centres and schools, and the connectivity available in these towns (from 5G to fixed wireless).

For each village, there is a profile detailing the local area and, most importantly, the number of vacant properties. For example, a remote worker may look for a municipality with 5G and a health centre. The website will show them 14 villages

Nieto gave as an example Alpujarra de la Sierra, which has 158 empty properties, or Ugíjar, which has 489 empty homes.

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