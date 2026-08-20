Virgin of El Rocío reaches Almonte after a 20-hour procession in the rain

After nearly 20 hours on the move, the Virgin of El Rocío reached the Parish Church of Nuestra Señora de la Asunción in Almonte, Huelva, ... arriving at 9.35am on Thursday, surrounded by thousands of devotees.

The image, also known as the 'Blanca Paloma', or White Dove, was carried 15.7 kilometres from the village of El Rocío to Almonte overnight. It will remain in the parish church until the next Pentecost pilgrimage, known as the Romería de Pentecostés, in 2027.

Light summer rain on Thursday morning affected the journey, prompting organisers to place a transparent waterproof covering over the centuries-old religious image as it was carried through Almonte towards the church.

Overnight journey from El Rocío

The Virgin left her sanctuary in El Rocío at 3.27pm on Wednesday following the 'salto de la reja' (a traditional moment when devotees climb over the railings surrounding the image to begin the procession).

Dressed in her traditional Pastora (shepherdess) attire used specifically for the journey to Almonte, the Virgin was carried on the shoulders of local residents along the Los Llanos route. She continued through the night before reaching the town on Thursday morning.

At dusk, a protective cloth and dust cover were placed over the image for the journey. These would normally be removed at dawn at Alto del Molinillo, near the Chaparral area, but this year they were replaced with a transparent cover because of the rain.

The Virgin will now remain at the Parish Church of Nuestra Señora de la Asunción, where religious services and pilgrimages by brotherhoods will take place rather than at the sanctuary in El Rocío.

This year's arrival also falls during the Rociero Jubilee Year, which began on 15 August and gives the pilgrimage a particular focus on prayer, pilgrimage and welcome.

A centuries-old tradition

The Virgin's arrival in Almonte has its origins in historical occasions when the town's residents turned to her during periods of hardship, including droughts, epidemics, wars and other calamities. The tradition has also been associated with expressions of gratitude.

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The oldest documented transfer dates to 1589, when the Virgin was brought to Almonte because of a drought.

For centuries, these arrivals had no fixed schedule and took place when circumstances prompted the people of Almonte to seek the Virgin's protection. This tradition of supplication and gratitude became deeply embedded in the town's religious, social and cultural life.

The seven-year cycle began to take shape in the mid-20th century and became firmly established during its final decades. Since 1971, the Virgin has been brought to Almonte every seven years, following the Rocío Chico observance.

The cycle was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic after the previous arrival, however. The Virgin remained in Almonte for almost 34 months before returning to El Rocío in June 2022, meaning the wait for this year's transfer was shorter than the usual seven years.

The Virgin traditionally remains in Almonte for nine months before returning to her sanctuary.