Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Traffic on the Circunvalación de Granada, one of the places where the most active radars are. Ramón L. Pérez
Transport

These are the five radars that issued the most fines in Granada province in 2025

The five most active devices accounted for more than nine out of every ten penalties in the province last year

Rebeca Alcántara

Granada

Tuesday, 7 April 2026, 17:19

During 2025 Granada province experienced an increase in road surveillance, exceeding 166,000 speeding fines. This volume of fines, which almost triples the previous year's figures, is the result of a special plan by the general directorate for traffic (DGT or Tráfico) to reduce the number of accidents. Although the province has 18 fixed cameras, most fines were issued by just five of them, accounting for 93 per cent of the total.

The black spot for offenders is located on the A-92, at Huétor Santillán, where the speed camera registered more than 23,000 vehicle speeding, representing almost 60 per cent of the provincial total. It is followed by the N-432 at Pinos Puente with 9,000 fines.

Other key speed cameras are located on the N-340 (Torrenueva Costa), the GR-3303 (Churriana de la Vega) and the GR-30 (Cerrillo de Maracena), although with significantly lower figures.

This deployment of radars, which operate on a rotational basis to maintain the element of surprise, has been instrumental in meeting the safety objective. Thanks to the increased pressure on critical roads, motorist fatalities more than halved in the last year.

In view of these results, the DGT will extend its special surveillance in 2026 to new roads including the GR-30 and GR-3303, reinforcing the presence of officers and aerial means to consolidate the decrease in accidents.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Andalucía weather: storm brings rain, haze and sharp drop in temperatures
  2. 2 Malaga Holy Week: overcrowded streets and empty restaurants
  3. 3 Malaga 112: two dead in road accidents on Monday
  4. 4 Gibraltar Treaty gets green light: 15 July set for its implementation
  5. 5 Mijas accident leaves one injured and generates eight-kilometre tailback on A-7 road
  6. 6 Marbella three accused of murder and attempted murder face 114 years in prison
  7. 7 Rising stars Rafa Jódar and Daniel Mérida shine in a good week for Spanish tennis
  8. 8 Malaga province needs 548 Guardia Civil officers to combat shortage
  9. 9 Spain marks new employment record despite global uncertainty
  10. 10 Filing tax return in Spain: key dates to remember

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish These are the five radars that issued the most fines in Granada province in 2025

These are the five radars that issued the most fines in Granada province in 2025