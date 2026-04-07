These are the five radars that issued the most fines in Granada province in 2025

Traffic on the Circunvalación de Granada, one of the places where the most active radars are.

Rebeca Alcántara Granada Tuesday, 7 April 2026, 17:19 Share

During 2025 Granada province experienced an increase in road surveillance, exceeding 166,000 speeding fines. This volume of fines, which almost triples the previous year's figures, is the result of a special plan by the general directorate for traffic (DGT or Tráfico) to reduce the number of accidents. Although the province has 18 fixed cameras, most fines were issued by just five of them, accounting for 93 per cent of the total.

The black spot for offenders is located on the A-92, at Huétor Santillán, where the speed camera registered more than 23,000 vehicle speeding, representing almost 60 per cent of the provincial total. It is followed by the N-432 at Pinos Puente with 9,000 fines.

Other key speed cameras are located on the N-340 (Torrenueva Costa), the GR-3303 (Churriana de la Vega) and the GR-30 (Cerrillo de Maracena), although with significantly lower figures.

This deployment of radars, which operate on a rotational basis to maintain the element of surprise, has been instrumental in meeting the safety objective. Thanks to the increased pressure on critical roads, motorist fatalities more than halved in the last year.

In view of these results, the DGT will extend its special surveillance in 2026 to new roads including the GR-30 and GR-3303, reinforcing the presence of officers and aerial means to consolidate the decrease in accidents.