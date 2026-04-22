Spanish government authorises the dismantling of gas installations near Doñana National Park

The Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge has given the green light to the dismantling of gas facilities located in the Doñana area. The work will also include environmental restoration of these sites due to the technical depletion of these gas deposits.

The authorisation to take down all these facilities, granted by the directorate-general for environmental quality and assessment, is in response to the request from Trinity Energy Storage SL, the company behind these facilities. The company is seeking permanent closure and dismantling of eleven gas installations located in this area near Doñana Natural Park. A further proposal is the closure of seven sections of gas pipelines totalling 34 linear kilometres that are located in the provinces of Huelva and Seville.

The environmental resolution adopted by the aforementioned ministry in Madrid and published in the official state gazette (BOE) reflects that the plan does not require the usual evaluation and assessment as no significant adverse effects are foreseen, provided compliance continues with the protection measures that are already in place.

The facilities to be dismantled cover a line of more than 43 kilometres in a southwest-northeast direction, between the wells located at both ends of the gas facilities. One is in the municipality of Almonte, in the province of Huelva, and the other is in the municipality of Aznalcázar, in the province of Seville. The dismantling must be done correctly due to their proximity and ecological connectivity with the biological reserve that is Doñana.

These decommissioning tasks will consist of permanently sealing the wells with cement barriers to prevent any gas leakage to the surface or aquifers, ensuring the stability of the subsoil in an area of high water and environmental sensitivity.

The environmental restoration plan envisages the dismantling of all above-ground elements such as filtration equipment, ponds and electrical systems, as well as the removal of any above-ground traces of the gas pipelines through internal cleaning and underground sealing.

The sealing process involves cutting and retrieving the production tubing in its first 50 to 150 metres of depth, while the remainder of the tubing is left in the well. In addition, a primary cement barrier will be installed over the perforations in the production zone, then a secondary barrier at a higher location to cover any potential failure of the primary barrier, and, lastly, a third surface barrier at the top of the well.

Once the facilities have been dismantled, a series of actions are planned to return the land to its owners so that it can be put to more natural uses such as agricultural or livestock farming. The land will be restored to its original condition, which will involve soil decompaction and revegetation with native species adapted to the area's soil conditions.

Central government will consult with the affected public administrations and other interested parties regard the project. Also, it will assess whether to make the project available for public comment.