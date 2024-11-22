Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
La Viñuela reservoir in the Axarquía has recently gained more than 10 million cubic metres, and is now at 21.5% of its capacity. E. Cabezas
Junta considers bringing drought management committee meeting forward to make water allocations more flexible
Drought crisis

Junta considers bringing drought management committee meeting forward to make water allocations more flexible

The regional government's delegate for Malaga has given assurances that, as of next week, the status of the province's reservoirs will be assessed with a view to increasing the resources for the population and agricultural irrigation

Eugenio Cabezas

Benamargosa

Friday, 22 November 2024, 15:27

The abundant rainfall so far this hydrological year between October and November has allowed the seven reservoirs in Malaga province to gain 75 million cubic metres, which means that they are now at 27.8% of their capacity, a total of 170 million cubic metres compared to the 111 they had just a year ago. The quantity of water captured is identical to what they had after the plentiful rainfall of last Easter, which made it possible to face the summer with a somewhat more guaranteed supply than expected for both the population and the land.

Against this backdrop there was just one question that had to be put to Patricia Navarro, the regional government's provincial delegate for Malaga, on her visit to Benamargosa on Thursday this week: is the Junta going to make water allocations to municipalities and the agriculture industry more flexible? She responded with a certain amount of caution. The most she would commit herself to was to say they would "assess and study" whether the Junta's drought management committee for Malaga province, initially scheduled for January, should be brought forward to December.

"From next week we will have a much more settled and real picture of the situation with the reservoirs and, from there, the technical experts will take the appropriate measures," stated Navarro. In any case, she looked pleased and expressed her "joy" at the "spectacular" improvements in the reservoirs such as La Viñuela, which has gained more than 10 million cubic metres thanks to the latest heavy rains and which already has three times the reserves it had a year ago.

Regardless of whether the meeting will be brought forward, Navarro told SUR that they will continue to "work and invest" in the necessary water infrastructure to allow the use of more reclaimed water in agriculture in the Axarquia. Also that the Junta will continue to demand the construction of the desalination plant in the eastern part of Malaga province, which has been committed to by central government since May 2023.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Eastern Costa del Sol residents face whopping 35% rise in water bills
  2. 2 Calling property owners in Spain: Non residents income tax returns due soon
  3. 3 New Costa del Sol storm tank will collect more than 3 million litres of water and help prevent flash flooding
  4. 4 Andalucía is the Spanish region where the arrival of international tourists by air has grown the most
  5. 5 Proposed 21% IVA sales tax on tourist apartments in Spain puts sector 'at risk'
  6. 6 Clear up under way along Costa del Sol after storm leaves debris strewn on beaches
  7. 7 Ban on registering new tourist apartments in saturated areas of Malaga will come into force at beginning of December
  8. 8 Mercadona worker sacked for eating a croquette bound for the bin wins court appeal
  9. 9 Malaga council to review existing ban on opening new bars in city
  10. 10 UK police launch fresh appeal to find father and son who went missing on the Costa del Sol five years ago

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Junta considers bringing drought management committee meeting forward to make water allocations more flexible