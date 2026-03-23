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Photo from last year's Andalusian cybersecurity conference. Sur. Archivo
Cybersecurity

Andalusian cybersecurity conference addresses threats at times of digital revolution

Malaga is hosting the fifth meeting organised by the Digital Agency of Andalucía

Nuria Triguero

Nuria Triguero

Málaga

Monday, 23 March 2026, 15:38

The fifth Andalusian cybersecurity conference kicks off in Malaga on Tuesday, 24 March, bringing together representatives of technology companies, public institutions and universities.

The two-day event at the Fycma trade and fair centre will reflect on the challenges before "a more secure, reliable and cyber-resilient future" at a time of growing cyber threats.

More than 3,000 people will reportedly attend the event under the slogan 'Secure Territories, Connected Future'.

The Andalusian Digital Agency (ADA) is organising the conference, with regional minister of industry Jorge Paradela hosting the opening ceremony, alongside Mayor of Malaga Francisco de la Torre. "The conference is key to moving towards a more innovative and competitive economy," Paradela states.

"Cybersecurity is one of the pillars of ADA's work. There can be no digital transformation without cybersecurity. That is why we implement technologies such as artificial intelligence from the perspective of cybersecurity," ADA Managing Director Raúl Jiménez says.

Private companies and public institutions collaborate in this event, which is of critical importance in the fight against cybercrimes.

"Cybersecurity is no longer just a technological challenge, it is an economic, institutional and social challenge; a challenge that affects citizens, companies and public institutions," Paradela says. "Only by working together can we build secure territories and a connected digital future."

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surinenglish Andalusian cybersecurity conference addresses threats at times of digital revolution

Andalusian cybersecurity conference addresses threats at times of digital revolution