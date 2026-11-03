SUR in English brightens up London with a taste of southern Spain

The supplement was inserted in London morning newspaper City A.M. this Tuesday morning.

Rachel Haynes 03/11/2026 Actualizado a las 14:56h.

It was a grey Tuesday morning in London; commuters heading into the City picked up their morning copy of the finance newspaper City A.M. as they boarded their trains and tubes. After stories on the stock market and business figures, their day was suddenly brightened up by images of sunny beaches, beautiful mountains and historic cities.

Once again this year the SUR in English southern Spain tourism supplement was inserted in City A.M. and distributed around London’s most important commuter hubs and stations to coincide with the first day of the World Travel Market.

The supplement didn’t just take some Spanish sunshine to City workers, however; it also reached some of the thousands of tourists visiting London this week.

Among them was Steffi Dudda from Germany who was surprised and delighted to find a taste of Andalucía inside her copy of the morning local newspaper.

Steffi Dudda with her copy of the Southern Spain supplement in London. (Salvador Salas)

“We love the south of Spain,”she said, “We were there earlier this year.”

Steffi and millions of others have travelled, and will travel again soon, to the south of Spain thanks to the hard work of the tourism industry.

The World Travel Market in London, one of the world’s three most important travel fairs, is a key event at which tourism professionals, working in the background, make vital contacts with tour operators, agencies and promoters to ensure that potential tourists in the UK and the rest of Europe are aware of the endless attractions of the south of Spain.

Meanwhile tourism bosses, mayors, ministers and other authorities from the Costa del Sol and the rest of Andalucía are in London this week to promote their destinations and announce new initiatives.

As usual SUR in English is there to help them out, distributing the special supplement from the Costa del Sol stand at the travel fair.