Open for the holidays: Andalusia kicks off Sundaytrading in key tourist areas

Shops, supermarkets and shopping centres in 37 Andalusian municipalities can now open every Sunday and bank holiday. This extended trading period began yesterday, 7 June, ... and will run uninterrupted until 27 September.

The move comes as areas designated as Places of High Tourist Influx (ZGAT) welcome the summer season. In these areas, retail spaces larger than 300 square metres - which face strict trading restrictions during the rest of the year - are permitted to open seven days a week.

Which major Andalusian cities are included?

The ZGAT designation applies to cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants, though restrictions may vary depending on specific urban zones:

Malaga: Applies across the entire city.

Cádiz: Applies across the entire municipality.

Sevilla: Specifically covers the districts of Casco Antiguo, Triana, and Nervión.

Granada: Limited to the historic city centre.

Córdoba: Strictly limited to the Centro and historic districts.

Almería: Limited to the perimeter of the historic district.

Which smaller towns are included in each province?

Malaga: Benalmádena, Estepona, Fuengirola, Marbella, Mijas, Nerja, Torremolinos, Rincón de la Victoria, and Algarrobo.

Cádiz: Chiclana de la Frontera, Conil de la Frontera, El Puerto de Santa María, Rota, Sanlúcar de Barrameda, Tarifa, and Jerez de la Frontera.

Huelva: Almonte, Ayamonte, Cartaya, Isla Cristina, Lepe, and Punta Umbría.

Almería: Carboneras, El Ejido, Garrucha, Mojácar, Roquetas de Mar, and Vera.

Granada: Almuñécar, Motril, and Monachil (Sierra Nevada).

Shoppers are advised that while large stores and supermarkets now have the legal right to open on Sundays, it is best to check individual opening hours beforehand. Some businesses may adjust their hours compared to weekdays, or choose to remain closed on certain weekends depending on local demand.

Once the summer season concludes, the next extra trading date for the retail sector will be the national bank holiday on 12 October (Hispanic Day).