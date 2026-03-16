Andalucía hits nearly 400k foreign workers contributing to Spain's social security system

Europa Press Monday, 16 March 2026, 16:28 Share

Spain's social security system registered 398,638 foreign workers in Andalucía in February, adding another 32,109 workers over the last 12 months, representing an average year-on-year increase of 8.76 per cent. On a monthly basis, the increase was 2.11 per cent, (or 8,227 more workers than in January), according to data published by the Spanish government's ministry in charge of social security and more.

As for the gender divide among these figures, 58.4 per cent are men (232,995) and 41.55 per cent are women (165,642). As reported in a government statement, among the countries of origin providing the largest number of workers to the region are Morocco, a non-EU country, and Romania.

When analysing country of origin in relation to gender, 71.5 per cent of men and 68 per cent of women (112,799) come from outside the European Union (177,437). By province, Malaga has the highest number of foreign workers, reaching 121,126, a 10.7 per cent increase compared to a year ago, that's 11,703 more registered workers. The Costa del Sol province is followed by Almeria, with 86,392, a 2.24 per cent increase (1,897 workers).

Meanwhile, the largest percentage increase falls to Jaen province, which grew by 40.4 per cent compared to February 2025, adding 5,483 more workers to reach a total of 19,054.

Central government also indicated that, in February, Andalucía accounted for 12.9 per cent of the national total of foreign workers registered with social security. The nationwide total stood at 3,076,841, after adding 202,443 workers in the last 12 months. The year-on-year difference exceeded 7.0 per cent.

Overall, the number of foreign workers registered in Spain has increased by more than 800,000 since February 2022. In fact, 43.7 per cent of the jobs created since the implementation of Spain's labour reform correspond to foreign workers.