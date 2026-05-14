Former revolving restaurant to become Granada tech company HQ

The Granada-based company Cívica Software has rented the premises of the former revolving restaurant which sits at the top of Granada city's Edificio ... Fórum de Negocios (business forum building), to completely refurbish it and convert it into the company's headquarters. Cívica will invest one million euros in the project to transform the building, as confirmed to IDEAL by the CEO of the technology company, Josep Roig.

The company, which develops software solutions, has more than 300 employees - a third of them outside Granada - and already occupied the fourth floor of the Forum de Negocios building, so it had its eye on these empty premises at the top of the building as a natural step to support its strong growth.

In June 2009, more than a thousand guests, the best of Granada's business community and the mayor at the time, José Torres Hurtado, attended the inauguration of the first revolving restaurant in Spain. It was the 'crown' on top of the Edificio Fórum de Negocios, a modern construction that would become a symbol of a city in the midst of a construction boom and urban expansion. Acrobats tumbled down the building performing daredevil stunts during the extravagant inauguration. But it wasn't long after that the country's economic crisis started to hit hard.

Three of the big construction companies that were then spearheading the transformation of Granada at the time - Corporación García Arrabal, Constructora El Partal and Sabika - were behind the construction which was designed by the architect Carlos Quintanilla. Between them they invested more than 40 million euros at the time.

The innovative business centre housed offices for more than a hundred companies and aspired to become the financial centre of the city, next to the Cubo. The great tourist attraction and novelty of the building was the first revolving restaurant in the country, which took 72 minutes to complete a full rotation with panoramic views of the Sierra nevada and all the architecture of the city.

The Manzanil group from Granada initially managed the restaurant which closed in 2016. Now the resurrection of the space a decade later will be a metaphor for the change in the city and its recovery after the economic crisis that gripped the country soon after the building opened in 2009 and a symbol of the success of technological Granada.

Cívica closed the last 2025 financial year with a turnover of more than 16 million euros and a 20 per cent increase in addition to the double-digit growth it has maintained every year for the last decade. "So far in 2026 we have made more than 50 new hires, we need the space and these emblematic facilities, which are in our own building, were perfect", explained Roig.

The former restaurant, which is covered by a glass dome, will be transformed into a modern workspace that will also incorporate one of the restaurant's two large terraces. The terrace will be an extension of the offices where professionals will be able to work outdoors whenever they wish, with bioclimatic pergolas.