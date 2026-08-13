Andalusian government to sell public land for 3,000 social homes

File photo showing the construction of homes on a housing development in Malaga.

Antonio M. Romero Málaga 13/08/2026 a las 08:33h.

The Andalusian Regional Government is set to sell off public land to enable the construction of nearly 3,000 social homes across the region.

Under ... the 2026 Asset Disposal Plan approved by the Housing and Regeneration Agency (AVRA), the authority will release 735 publicly-owned properties with a combined baseline value of €124.3 million.