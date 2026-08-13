Housing crisis 2026
Andalusian government to sell public land for 3,000 social homes
Regional housing agency releases 735 plots worth €124 million to expand residential supply across Andalucía.
The Andalusian Regional Government is set to sell off public land to enable the construction of nearly 3,000 social homes across the region.
Under ... the 2026 Asset Disposal Plan approved by the Housing and Regeneration Agency (AVRA), the authority will release 735 publicly-owned properties with a combined baseline value of €124.3 million.
The portfolio features 327 residential plots covering 375,000 square metres of developable land. This will deliver 3,678 new homes in total, including 2,964 social housing units and 714 open-market properties.
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Cádiz will see the largest allocation under the plan, with capacity for 1,102 homes, followed by Huelva (692), Granada (624), Seville (551), Jaén (237), Malaga (232), Almería (146), and Córdoba (94).
Rocío Díaz, Regional Minister for Housing, stated that the release of public assets aims to address one of the region's main concerns by directly increasing the supply of affordable housing.
The land will be offered primarily through public tenders and auctions, alongside public-private partnership models such as land swaps.
In addition to residential land, the plan includes commercial premises, industrial plots, and public facility sites intended to attract investment and generate employment across Andalusian municipalities.
The strategy builds on AVRA's 2025 asset sales, which successfully secured land for 588 homes across Granada, Jerez, Cártama, Malaga, Córdoba, and Algarrobo.