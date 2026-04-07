'Granada is fashion': strategic plan aims to promote the province's designers internationally

Ideal Tuesday, 7 April 2026, 17:37 Share

Granada's provincial authority, the Diputación de Granada, has presented its first strategic plan for its fashion industry. The 2026-2030 roadmap aims to professionalise, structure and project the sector under the brand 'Granada es Moda' (Granada is fashion), with the aim of consolidating its identity and positioning it as a creative and economic benchmark. The plan analyses the current situation and aims to transform Granada's talent into a competitive and sustainable industry.

The deputy for European funds, development, industry and employment, Antonio Díaz, who was accompanied at the presentation by the writer of the plan, Maripi Robles and the president of the fashion sector in the province, María Soto, said, "We are clear that fashion is not just aesthetics or culture, it is a strategic sector capable of generating wealth and employment" in Granada. He went on to say that the plan is "the result of a real listening process to the sector to reverse its fragmentation and provide it with the necessary tools for Granada to export its creativity to the whole world".

María Soto said it "is a great opportunity for all of us who love the world of fashion and craftsmanship, as we needed to unify our efforts and for Granada to have an association that would be a point of reference for new and established designers".

The plan includes technical and business management training, as well as the consolidation of a sectorial network that favours collaboration between professionals. It also proposes the promotion of fashion from Granada on catwalks and markets both nationally and internationally, in order to increase its visibility and projection abroad.

It also incorporates a clear orientation towards sustainability, promoting sustainable design and obtaining environmental certifications, with the objective that at least 20 per cent of the companies in the sector have these accreditations by 2030. Finally, the development of a unique promotional brand, Granada es Moda, accompanied by a comprehensive communication strategy to reinforce the identity of the sector and improve its positioning, is envisaged.

The fashion sector in Granada in figures

In Granada province the fashion industry already includes designers, dressmakers, pattern makers, embroiderers, craftspeople, jewellery, footwear, photography, training and communication.

It is estimated that the sector generates between 60 and 80 million euros per year in the province and covers between 450 and 700 companies and professionals directly linked to it, a figure that exceeds a thousand if auxiliary activities and non-formalised production units are included. More than 90 per cent are micro-enterprises or self-employed, with a strong presence of female and youth employment and a vital role in the rural environment.

The province combines a unique craft tradition (such as the looms of the Alpujarra or the embroidery of Loja) with a creative avant-garde of international projection.

The plan has benefited from the contributions of 128 professionals in the sector who, through a survey, have indicated that the main challenge is not the lack of talent, but rather the lack of visibility and structure. 63 per cent of the professionals identified visibility and brand promotion as their top priority. 82 per cent considered the creation of an association to represent their interests as a matter of urgency and 90 per cent of the professionals surveyed expressed an interest in joining one. There is also a real demand for training in business management, digitalisation and craft techniques.

As the first executive step of the plan, the Asociación Moda Granada constitution was signed, which will serve as an interlocutor with the authorities and a driving force for joint actions.