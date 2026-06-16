Pilot of a crop-spraying light aircraft injured after crashing into a high-voltage pylon in Seville

16/06/2026 a las 12:44h.

A pilot of a crop-dusting light aircraft has been injured following an accident in the Seville town of Isla Mayor on Tuesday, according to ... the 112 emergency service, which is part of the Andalusian Emergency Agency, attached to the Regional Government’s Department of Health, the Presidency and Emergencies.

The incident occurred at around 6.58 am, when the 061 Emergency Medical Services Centre reported the crash on a track near the A-8053 road and the vehicle’s subsequent collision with a high-voltage pylon.

Officers from the Civil Guard, the Local Police and the Seville Provincial Council Fire Service attended the scene. According to sources from the province’s fire and rescue service, which deployed a crew from the Mairena del Aljarafe station, the pilot has been taken to hospital.

Technical staff have drained the fuel from the aircraft, and the fire brigade has protected the aircraft with fire-retardant foam. The 112 emergency service has also alerted the Air Traffic Control Centre and the Rescue Coordination Centre, as well as the company Endesa.