Montero calls for ‘prudence’ amid Trump threat to withdraw from Spanish bases

E. P. Dos Hermanas (Seville) Monday, 23 March 2026, 12:01 Share

Spain’s Vice-President María Jesús Montero has urged “prudence and caution” following remarks by US President Donald Trump threatening the withdrawal of American forces from the military bases at Rota and Morón.

During a visit to Dos Hermanas, a town in Seville province, she said, “I think we have to be very careful when it comes to interpreting any statement, because one day we hear one thing and another day we hear the opposite.”

Trump has also threatened to withdraw US forces from other NATO countries not contributing to the protection of the Strait of Hormuz, as a result of the war in Iran and tensions in the Middle East.

Montero explained that Spain’s relationship with the US is, “mediated by the European Union in all its commercial aspects”. “We are going to ensure that the security of the Spanish territory is guaranteed.” This, she added, “means that military bases, including the air base in Morón (Seville) and the naval base in Rota (Cadiz), must operate in accordance with the constraints of EU agreements”.

She stated that “no use of the bases for illegal warfare will be authorised, a sentiment echoed by other Member States. This is a position shared by citizens, particularly in Morón and Rota, to guarantee their safety".

"All matters concerning relations with other countries must be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy. At this moment, I want to send a message of absolute calm", added the vice-president, describing the government’s stance as "common sense, to denounce the fact that an illegal war is taking place".

Montero insisted that this military conflict has a "deeply concerning political background", since "it is being waged by the world's leading power" in a region marked with complex geopolitical relations.