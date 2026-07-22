A light aircraft for 10 euros? Aena starts auction for abandoned Piper PA-23 at Seville Airport

Aena has launched a public auction for an abandoned Piper PA-23 light aircraft at Seville Airport with a starting price of just 10 euros.

The auction was announced on Monday in Spain's Official State Gazette (BOE), the country's official government journal.

The aircraft being auctioned has been legally deemed abandoned. According to the notice, it is a Piper PA-23 151/160 Apache.

The Piper PA-23, originally known as the Apache and later developed as the Aztec, is a twin-engine monoplane built by the US manufacturer Piper Aircraft. It was the company's first twin-engine aircraft and the prototype made its maiden flight on 2 March 1952.

Bidding process

The deadline for submitting bids will be set out in the auction documents, and bids will be opened at Seville Airport on a date that will be announced to prospective buyers once the submission period has closed.

Anyone wishing to take part must follow the procedures and meet the requirements set out in the tender documents, which can be requested by emailing svq.economico.compras@aena.es.