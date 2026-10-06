Andalusian regional president Juanma Moreno shares his experience as a landlord: 'I'm renting it out at a reasonable price'

On of the most interesting and relevant moments during this Monday's Diálogos Sur forum happened when the newspaper's director, Javier Recio, asked president ... of the regional government Juanma Moreno whether he owned any property that was on the rental market.

Moreno confirmed this: "I have a property I'm renting out. I've had a few problems with the tenant. There are always the usual things: things breaking, late payments… You have to try to be flexible. I'm renting it out at a price that is reasonable, just like myself."

Despite being asked on two occasions, Moreno refused to state publicly the rent he charges his tenant. Recio even asked whether the amount was more than 1,000 euros a month, but Moreno avoided the question.

Moreno made these remarks within the broader context of the housing crisis in Spain and ahead of the imminent start of construction work on Calle Cerrojo (Perchel) for 50 social housing units, each with a parking spot and storage room, at the cost of eight million euros.

Moreno criticised state intervention in the housing sector and advocated public-private partnerships, streamlining administrative procedures and making plots of land available. At the same time, he was highly critical of the draft state decree, stating that it would discourage more property owners from putting their flats on the market.

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