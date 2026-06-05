Jaén University students report man for photographing them under library tables

EP 05/06/2026 a las 15:03h.

The National Police are investigating a man who Jaén University students caught on Wednesday taking photos under the library tables.

Upon noticing him, the students reported him to campus security, who then contacted the police.

Campus security escorted the man to a separate room to wait for the police to arrive. Once in the room, he asked to use the toilet and used the opportunity to hide his mobile phone.

When the police arrived, the man had no identification document on him, so they took him to the police station.

Since he did not have his mobile phone on him, the police launched a search and managed to recover it. The phone is now in the police's possession and they are awaiting the necessary authorisations to extract its data. Until then, they cannot arrest the individual.

According to deputy government delegate Manuel Fernández, at least one student has filed a complaint.

Jaén University has activated the corresponding protocol and is waiting for the results of the investigation.

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