Huelva teen beaten and abused by several other girls

Police have identified on Monday a group of teenage girls after footage showing the violent assault of another minor in the Huelva town of Moguer ... went viral on social media. Prosecutors are investigating both the attack and the subsequent circulation of the video.

The video, which went viral within hours, shows several teenage girls taking turns to assault another girl, who appears to offer little or no resistance. The attack included kicks, punches, hair-pulling and knee strikes, while the attackers encouraged one another.

The footage also captures threats and laughter during the assault.

"Don't mention my mum or me. Wait, we're going one at a time. Don't go anywhere or you'll end up even worse," one of the girls says in the video. Another girl is seen applauding while a third repeatedly punches the victim. "Don't start crying now," they say.

The Guardia Civil identified the girls after the two videos circulated online. They have referred the case to the juvenile prosecutor's office.

The police also reminded the public that publishing images or personal data of minors without the appropriate consent is banned. Such conduct may constitute a criminal offence against privacy and may also lead to administrative penalties.

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