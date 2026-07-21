Five people injured in accident with wild boar in Granada province

Five people, including a child, were injured on Monday 20 July in Granada province when a car swerved to avoid a family of wild boar ... and veered off the road. evening in Marchal in Granada province.

According to information from the 112 Andalusian emergency service number, the accident happened at around 11pm on Monday 20 July on the GR-4105 road, which links Marchal with Purullena.

According to the people who reported the incident, the vehicle left the carriageway because there were some wild boars on the road. Traffic officers from the Guardia Civil and the emergency medical services attended the scene, where they treated five people for minor injuries.

Among those injured are a six-year-old child, as well as two men and two women. Three of them were taken to Guadix High-Resolution Hospital for a medical examination.

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