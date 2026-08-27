Gluten alert issued for barbecue and chimichurri sauces sold in Andalucía

The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) has issued a food safety alert over the presence of undeclared gluten in several barbecue and ... chimichurri-style sauces.

The alert covers 'Barbecue (BBQ) Sauce' sold under the Vulpi brand in batches L2510221028, L2510221029, L2510221030, L2510221031 and L2510221032. The products have a best-before date of January 2027.

The same also applies to Vulpi 'Chimichurri Sauce', covering batches L2509160918, L2509160919, L2509160920, L2509160921, L2509160922, L2509160923, L2509160924 and L2512111217. These products have a best-before date of September 2026.

Another affected product is Dumt's 'Barbecue (BBQ) Sauce', from batches L251203B1223 and L251203B1209, with a best-before date of March 2027.

According to available information, the products were initially distributed in the autonomous communities of Andalucía and Madrid. However, further distribution to other autonomous communities cannot be ruled out.

The alert was issued through the 'Sistema Coordinado de Intercambio Rápido de Información' (SCIRI), a network used by Spanish authorities to communicate food safety risks and coordinate action. Authorities have been asked to verify that the affected products are withdrawn from sale.

AESAN has advised people who need to avoid gluten and who may have any of the affected products at home not to consume them. That said, the agency stressed that consuming the products does not pose a risk to the general population.