Granada airport has announced plans to add London and Warsaw to its existing international flights from winter 2026. There are already regular connections to Paris, ... Nantes and Amsterdam and a connection between the Portuguese city of Porto is due to start in November. The last timne there was a flight to the UK capital was in October 2024 but this would be the first time that travellers will be able to fly directly to Warsaw from the home of the Alhambra Palace.

The provincial authority, the Diputación de Granada, is looking for airlines via public tenders which include connections with Valencia between 2026 and 2030. According to the tender documents, which were approved by the Diputación on Tuesday 12 May, the successful bidder will have to connect Granada with various London airports such as Gatwick, London City, Stansted and Luton.

In the case of Poland it is looking at a connection with either Warsaw Modlin or Chopin airport. These two new international flights, if awarded, will start in winter 2026 and operate until 2030. It will require 208 flights per year, equivalent to two flights per week. Of these, 88 will run from November to March and 120 between April and October. In the first year there will be 350,000 euros for the flight to London and the same amount for Warsaw.

For the Diputación, the United Kingdom is traditionally the largest market for tourists to Spain and Andalucía. British tourism is the main market for flights for short stays at weekends or bank holidays. "Despite its attractiveness to the British public, Granada airport has no direct connection to London or other airports and this is a competitive disadvantage compared to other Andalusian destinations with better connections," the Diputación states in the tender document. The opening of direct routes to airports such as Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted, London City and Luton "will strengthen the attraction of British tourists, a segment of great importance for the local economy".

As for Poland, Spain is currently the destination of greatest interest for Polish travellers, as confirmed by Turespaña and other tourism organisations in their most recent analyses and as stated in the Diputación's brochure.

This growing interest positions Poland "as an emerging market with high potential for Granada, especially among travellers motivated by cultural, heritage and gastronomic tourism". The statement goes on to say: "The opening of direct connections with Granada will allow us to capture a greater share of this growing market."

Nationally Valencia is one of the main places without connection along with Galicia. For this reason, the Diputación has put this route out to tender for 450,000 euros, to start in the winter of 2026 and extend it for three years, until 2029.

The Diputación has detected that the number of visitors from Valencia is very interesting for Granada province despite the lack of air connectivity. Instead visitors travel by bus, the high-speed AVE train via Madrid and private vehicles.