Granada police arrest woman for stabbing tourist who was taking photos of Alhambra

CL Monday, 27 April 2026, 14:25 Share

The National Police have arrested a 38-year-old woman in the historic Albaicín district in Granada for allegedly stabbing a 57-year-old Korean tourists in the ankle with a pocket knife.

The incident happened at around 11.30am. A police patrol found out about the incident while carrying out prevention and safety maintenance tasks in the area.

They located the victim sitting with a bandage stained with blood around her right ankle. According to the police, she was visiting the city with her husband.

Moments earlier, the couple had been taking photos of the Alhambra from the viewpoint. Then, without saying a word, an unknown woman stabbed the victim in the ankle and walked away.

The police arrested the suspect the following day, after identifying her in the same area with the help of a photo of her back, which someone had taken as she was leaving the accident scene. She was wearing the same clothes and shoes as those in the photo.

The suspect is of Spanish origin. According to sources, she has 40 previous arrests. The police have already brought her before a judge for this latest incident.