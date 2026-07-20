Central government steps in with €8m to repair storm-damaged Malaga roads

Damage to a road in the interior of the province following last winter’s storms.

Ignacio Lillo Málaga 20/07/2026 Actualizado a las 15:37h.

The Spanish government has financed repairs to 23 roads managed by the Malaga Provincial Council following severe winter storms.

Work across 24 specific reconstruction projects ... required a joint investment of €7.81m (£6.6m), focusing primarily on the Guadalhorce Valley and the Serranía de Ronda regions.