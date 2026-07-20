Infrastructure
Central government steps in with €8m to repair storm-damaged Malaga roads
Nearly €8m allocated to rebuild 23 vital routes in Guadalhorce and Serranía de Ronda following severe winter weather
The Spanish government has financed repairs to 23 roads managed by the Malaga Provincial Council following severe winter storms.
Work across 24 specific reconstruction projects ... required a joint investment of €7.81m (£6.6m), focusing primarily on the Guadalhorce Valley and the Serranía de Ronda regions.
The sub-delegate of the central government in Malaga, Javier Salas, highlighted the speed of the national response to repair and rebuild the damaged infrastructure.
Mr Salas also criticised local leadership during the announcement: "The president of the Malaga Provincial Council spread fake news that central government was ignoring provincial councils. I invite him to retract his statements and thank the Spanish government for fully funding these repair works at no cost to the council."
He added: "While others were busy spreading falsehoods, central government delivered unprecedented solutions covering the needs of local authorities, businesses, farmers, livestock owners, and residents."
The emergency response was enacted under Royal Decree-law 5/2026 by the Ministry of Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory, following adverse weather conditions that severely impacted Andalucia and Extremadura.
Out of the wider funding package, €2bn has been allocated directly to local councils across affected areas to repair municipal facilities and build flood prevention infrastructure.